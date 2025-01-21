World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

In a landmark decision, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, including those on temporary work visas. This move has significant implications for the Indian-American community, affecting over a million families currently navigating the complexities of immigration. In this video, we explore how this policy change will impact Indian nationals, the potential legal battles it may face, and what it means for families hoping to secure a future in the United States. Watch as we break down the details and discuss the broader ramifications of this controversial decision.