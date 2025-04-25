'Appeal to India, Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint': UN Secy Gen Spox on Pahalgam Attack
Following Pahalgam attack, Stéphane Dujarric, spox for UN Secretary-General says, 'We very much appeal to both the govts of Pakistan and govt of India, to exercise maximum restraint...'. WATCH.
