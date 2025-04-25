'US Stands with India': State Department ‘Strongly Condemns’ Pahalgam Attack
In the wake of the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, US State Department strongly condemns and showed support for India. Press Secretary Tammy Bruce also expressed solidarity with the victims and prayed for speedy recovery for the injured. WATCH.
