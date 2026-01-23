MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

JD Vance Defends ICE After U.S. Citizen Shooting, Minneapolis Protests Explode

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 23 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Share this Video

Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis amid rising tension over an aggressive ICE immigration enforcement operation that has sparked protests and criticism nationwide. Vance defended federal agents, blamed local officials and 'far-left agitators' for chaos, and repeated support for the controversial actions, including the shooting of Renee Good.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

JD Vance Defends ICE After U.S. Citizen Shooting, Minneapolis Protests Explode
Now Playing
JD Vance Defends ICE After U.S. Citizen Shooting, Minneapolis Protests Explode
Mozambique: Massive Floods Force Thousands to Flee | WATCH
Now Playing
Mozambique: Massive Floods Force Thousands to Flee | WATCH
Poland Backs India on Terrorism, Flags Concerns Over Trump Tariffs
Now Playing
Poland Backs India on Terrorism, Flags Concerns Over Trump Tariffs
'We Can Also Respond': Germany's Merz WARNS US Over Greenland and Tariffs Threat
Now Playing
'We Can Also Respond': Germany's Merz WARNS US Over Greenland and Tariffs Threat
Pakistan | Crackdown Fails in Sindh As Activists Rally On GM Syed Anniversary
Now Playing
Pakistan | Crackdown Fails in Sindh As Activists Rally On GM Syed Anniversary
Pakistan News: Karachi Mall Fire Tragedy Claims Three, Dozens Injured
Now Playing
Pakistan News: Karachi Mall Fire Tragedy Claims Three, Dozens Injured
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Meets Japanese Counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi
Now Playing
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Meets Japanese Counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi
INSV Kaundinya Receives Grand Water Salute in Oman After Historic Voyage
Now Playing
INSV Kaundinya Receives Grand Water Salute in Oman After Historic Voyage
Bangladesh Leader Munira Khan Flags Concerns Over ‘Free & Fair’ 2026 Elections
Now Playing
Bangladesh Leader Munira Khan Flags Concerns Over ‘Free & Fair’ 2026 Elections
Trump Confirms Criminal Probe Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Now Playing
Trump Confirms Criminal Probe Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Entertainment

A R Rahman's 'Communal' Remark Row: Anup Jalota Suggests to RECONVERT!
03:17
Now Playing
A R Rahman's 'Communal' Remark Row: Anup Jalota Suggests to RECONVERT!
Govinda Opens Up On Marriage Controversy, Career and Industry Politics
13:15
Now Playing
Govinda Opens Up On Marriage Controversy, Career and Industry Politics
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Twin in Blue at Ramesh Taurani’s Birthday Bash
01:23
Now Playing
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Twin in Blue at Ramesh Taurani’s Birthday Bash
Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral
04:34
Now Playing
Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral

News

JD Vance Defends ICE After U.S. Citizen Shooting, Minneapolis Protests Explode
32:42
Now Playing
JD Vance Defends ICE After U.S. Citizen Shooting, Minneapolis Protests Explode
India Shines at Davos 2026 as Growth and Tech Leadership Draw Global Spotlight
48:19
Now Playing
India Shines at Davos 2026 as Growth and Tech Leadership Draw Global Spotlight
Sunita Williams Shares Powerful Message On Unity | WATCH
02:22
Now Playing
Sunita Williams Shares Powerful Message On Unity | WATCH

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?