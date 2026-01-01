Singapore Ushers in 2026 with Spectacular Fireworks Extravaganza at Marina Bay!
Singapore has welcomed the New Year 2026 in grand style, lighting up the iconic Marina Bay skyline with a breathtaking fireworks display that captivated thousands of spectators. The dazzling show, featuring vibrant bursts of color synchronized to music, marked a joyous celebration amid the city's world-class festivities and drone performances.
