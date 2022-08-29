Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

The 2022 Ultimate Kho Kho continues, as Odisha Juggernauts overcame the challenge from Telugu Yoddhas, while Gujarat Giants have edged past Rajasthan Royals. Watch the top moments here.

Odisha Juggernauts continued their spectacular performance to clinch a sixth straight triumph by conquering Telugu Yoddhas. At the same time, Gujarat Giants fled with a slim win over Rajasthan Warriors in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. Both teams have already booked their place in the playoffs. Suraj Lade seized four defenders to score 10 points. Also, Vishal showcased outstanding defensive skills to spend 3.53 minutes on the mat, adding six bonus points for the Juggernauts, as they notched up a spectacular comeback win by nine points with a score of 48-39.

For Warriors, Akshay Ganpule grabbed four points lustrously with a 3.24-minute defence in the critical final turn to level the scores, but with just seven seconds left, Nilesh Patil dismissed him to register a thrilling 42-40 win. Abhinandhan Patil scored 13 points in the Giants’ success, while Hrushikesh Murchavade hit 17 points for the Warriors.

The warriors, searching for their maiden win, came up with a strong challenge against the Giants. However, despite resistance from the opposition, the Giants took a narrow one-point lead with a score of 20-19 after the opening innings. The Warriors could only count 16 points in the third turn, taking a 36-22 lead. However, the Giants fought back well to achieve a thrilling victory.

Earlier, Yoddhas began the match aggressively, as Mohite gave them four points within a fraction of seconds. Switching positions, skipper Pratik Waikar added a couple more bonus points to the tally with a defence of 3.59 minutes, as the Yoddhas took a 22-18 lead in the opening innings. The Juggernauts’ defenders Vishal and Subhasis Santra showcased superior defensive skills, allowing only 19 points to the Yoddhas in the third turn. While Vishal defended for 3.53 minutes, achieving six points, Santra added a couple of points for his 2.42-minute stay.

Table-toppers Juggernauts, however, put up a good show in the crucial final turn and captured nine opposition players, achieving 22 points and registering their sixth consecutive triumph. Gowtham MK was another top performer for the winning side, with nine points, while from Yoddhas, Adarsh Mohite engraved nine points. On Monday, Chennai Quick Guns will meet Mumbai Khiladis, whereas Yoddhas will face Giants.