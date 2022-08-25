Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

The 2022 Ultimate Kho Kho continued with its commitments on Wednesday. Mumbai Khiladis and Odisha Juggernauts came up with stunning performances to shock their opponents. Watch the top moments here.

Durvesh Salunke put up a spectacular show in the defence, helping Mumbai Khiladis bounce back in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. On the other hand, Odisha Juggernauts ended Chennai Quick Guns’ winning streak, as the matches took place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports in Pune on Wednesday. Salunke stood tall for Khiladis in the crucial final turn, defending for four minutes and 16 seconds, as they booked a 14-point victory against Rajasthan Warriors. It was the opening win for Khiladis following three straight flops. Avik Singha was one of the performers for the winning team, grasping eight points.

Meanwhile, in the day’s opening match, the Juggernauts ensured a 10-point win to complete a winning hat-trick. With this success, they entered the top-2 in the points table, with 12 points, besides achieving a league double over Quick Guns. Previously, they had won by eight points. Nilesh Jadhav bagged 15 points for Juggernauts, including five brilliant dives. Skipper Milind Chavarekar and Suraj Lande sustained him well with nine and eight points, respectively.

The Khiladis commenced the game with a 23-2 lead in the opening turn. However, searching for their maiden win of the season, the Warriors fought back well, scoring 25 points to end the opening innings 27-25. Dilrajsing Sengar performed well in the defence for the Warriors, scoring four bonus points in his 3.13-minute stay. Thanks to Sengar’s show, the Khiladis accumulated only 21 points, heading into the final turn with a 46-31 lead.

In contrast, Salunke gave his best to take the win out of the Warriors’ reach by guaranteeing eight bonus points for his vigorous defence of four minutes and 16 seconds. The Khiladis ended the game convincingly with a 56-42 score. Nikhil B scored eight points for Rajasthan Warriors.

Earlier, showcasing quality defensive skills, the Juggernauts restricted the opposition with only a 19-4 lead in the opening seven minutes, thanks to Gowtham MK and Jagannatha Murmu’s dream runs with the defence of 2.33 minutes and 2.59 minutes, respectively. The Quick Guns came into the game after three consecutive triumphs.

Juggernauts took five minutes to level the scores in the second turn before the first innings ended with a 28-19 lead. All-rounder Subhasis Santra asserted four bonus points for Juggernauts in the third turn, with his stay of 3.04 minutes, as the Quick Guns took a thin five-point lead with a 37-32 score.

The Juggernauts added 19 more points to their tally in the final turn to ensure a restful success with a 51-41 score. P Narasayya and Manoj Patil struck eight points for Quick Guns. On Thursday, Juggernauts will take on Warriors, while Gujarat Giants will face off against Telugu Yoddhas.