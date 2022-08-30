Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Monday saw another couple of matches of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. While Chennai Quick Guns entered playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominated Gujarat Giants. Here are the highlights and top moments.

    Aug 30, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    In-form Ramji Kashyap’s all-round show and P Narsayya’s brilliant attack helped Chennai Quick Guns seal the playoffs berth, thanks to a 58-42 win over Mumbai Khiladis. On the other hand, Avdhut Patil recorded the longest defence time of the Ultimate Kho Kho, with 6.08 minutes, as it handed an 88-21 thrashing to Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. The Amit Patil-led Quick Guns became the third team to secure a playoffs berth. Also, the win allowed the Yoddhas to progress into the knockouts, ending Khiladis’ hopes of a final-four spot.

    Later, Yoddhas also emerged winners in the day’s second match. Odisha Juggernauts and the Giants have already sealed their place in the playoffs. UKK’s top attacker and defender, Kashyap, defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and scored 11 points in the attack. In contrast, he was supported by Narsayya, who added 14 points for the winning side with his five-point dismissals, while four came from breathtaking dives.

    ALSO WATCH: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments - Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    For the Khiladis, Gajanan Shengal scored 11 points. In the day’s second match, the Yoddhas recorded the biggest win of Ultimate Kho Kho, 88-21, thanks to Avdhut Patil’s outstanding defence of six minutes and eight seconds. Along with skipper Pratik Waikar, he initially scored eight points together before adding eight more bonuses to the team’s tally. The Yoddhas finished the opening innings with a 45 points lead, with a score of 53-8.

    Having already confirmed their spot in the playoffs, the Yoddhas persisted in playing aggressively. They eventually completed the match with a record margin of 67 points. Prajwal KH scored 15 points in the attack for the winners. The playoffs would start on September 2 with the eliminator and qualifier 1, while qualifier 2 will take place the following day.

    ALSO WATCH: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments - Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    The final will be played on September 4. On Tuesday, the Khiladis will take on the Juggernauts on a six-match unbeaten run. In comparison, the Quick Guns will face off against Rajasthan Warriors in the day’s second encounter.

