'Mob Rule Must Not Prevail': Shashi Tharoor on Bangladesh Unrest After Sharif Hadi's Killing

On the situation in Bangladesh, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, 'Such mob rule should not prevail. The Parliamentary Standing Committee has also said that we want good relations with Bangladesh, and peace should be maintained there. Elections are also going to be held there in February, and we want democracy to return there, but the way the situation is going there is very concerning... Such a situation is not good for both countries; we want peace there.'

