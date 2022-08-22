Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

The Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 is getting intense. On Sunday, Odisha Juggernauts and Telugu Yoddhas pulled off wins against Gujarat Giants and Rajasthan Warriors, respectively. Here are the top moments.

Riding on the heroics of Dilip Khandvi and Vishal, Odisha Juggernauts handed Gujarat Giants its opening defeat in the inaugural edition of 2022 Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK). On the other hand, on Sunday, Telugu Yoddhas thrashed Rajasthan Warriors at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra. Juggernauts’ Dilip spent four minutes and 33 seconds while Vishal defended for three minutes and four seconds to win the thrilling contest by three points. It was the Juggernauts’ third win in the tournament, as the match ended 50-47 in its favour. However, in the second match on Sunday, Sachin Bhargo and Arun Gunki scored 11 points each, whereas Rokeson Singh grabbed 10 points, as the Yoddhas assured a cosy 38-point win against the Warriors.

Aiming to bounce back after a loss in its last game, the Yoddhas initiated the match aggressively by scoring 44 points in the opening innings in comparison to the Warriors’ 24. The Warriors, hunting for its maiden triumph, tried to score some points, but the Yoddhas extended their dominance in the second innings. They grabbed 35 more points to take the mark visibly out of their opponents’ reach, gaining a strong 79-24 lead with just the final seven minutes remaining.

The Yoddhas did enough in the final turn and grabbed a victory in the end without breaking a sweat, scoring 83-45. UKK’s top attacker Majahar Jamadar once again shone lustrously for the Warriors with 13 points by dismissing five defenders, but the skipper failed to save his side from ending their winless run this season.

Earlier in the opening encounter, Vishal earned his side four bonus points while defending for more than three minutes after the Juggernauts chose to begin the game with defence. However, the Giants took a 22-4 lead after the first turn. However, the Juggernauts fought back well, adding 24 more points in the attack, ending the opening innings at a charge of 28-24.

In the third turn, Dilip stood concrete in the defence for the Juggernauts and presented his brilliant defensive skills by spending three minutes and 32 seconds adding six bonus points. In the opening turn, he defended for more than a minute. Later, Gowtham MK gave the Juggernauts a crucial endearing lead, dismissing Sagar Potdar as they sealed a nail-biting conquest and ended the Giants’ unbeaten run.

Wazir Subhasis Santra scored 10 points for the Juggernauts, dismissing four players, while Milind Chavarekar sustained him with seven points. For the Giants, all-rounder Abhinandhan Patil scored six points to surpass Mumbai Khiladis’ Durvesh Salunke (30 points) to become the top wazir of the UKK so far, possessing 35 points.

With the rest day on Monday, the Yoddhas will take on the Khiladis on Tuesday, while the Giants will catch up with Chennai Quick Guns in the second match.