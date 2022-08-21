Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Majahar Jamadar, Sreejesh S ranked top players in the opening week

The Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 got underway on August 14. The opening week saw intense competition and thrills in the six-team tournament, with Majahar Jamadar and Sreejesh S emerging as top performers.

Image credit: Ultimate Kho Kho

The skipper of the Rajasthan Warriors’ Majahar Jamadar, and Sreejesh S of the Mumbai Khiladis have emerged as the highlight of the 2022 Ultimate Kho Kho opening week, which is the maiden season of the tournament. The competition features six teams — Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas in its opening season, taking place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The season got underway on August 14 and will conclude on September 4. Even though their respective teams haven’t had the desired starts in the league, both grabbed eyeballs for their sensational performances in India’s first-ever franchise-based league involving the sport.

Image credit: Ultimate Kho Kho

Kolhapur boy Jamadar is not only the top attacker of the league with 52 points but also leads the chart in total skydives (9) and high fives (4). The 31-year-old attacker has scored an impressive 48 points by dismissing opposition defenders with dives. Chennai Quick Guns' Ramji Kashyap (46) and Arun Gunki of Telugu Yoddhas (32) claim second and third positions in the top attackers' list.

Image credit: Ultimate Kho Kho

The Rajasthan Warriors’ skipper, Jamadar, has been giving his all for the team but is yet to secure the season’s maiden win. In contrast, Trivandrum-born Sreejesh has emerged as the top defender in the first week of Ultimate Kho Kho. He has a defence time of seven minutes and 39 seconds and is followed by Chennai Quick Guns’ Ramji Kashyap (seven minutes and eight seconds) and Mumbai Khiladis’ Vijay Hajare (six minutes and 31 seconds).

Image credit: Ultimate Kho Kho