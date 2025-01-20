Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

In an exhilarating finale at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, the Indian men's team triumphed over Nepal with a score of 54-36, securing the championship title. This historic victory, celebrated at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, marks a major milestone in Indian sports. The match showed India's exceptional skill, strategy, and teamwork as they dominated from the start. Captain Pratik Waikar and star player Ramji Kashyap led the charge with impressive performances that set the tone for a commanding win. Watch.