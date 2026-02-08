MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
IND vs USA T20 Highlights: Suryakumar Saves India!

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Feb 08 2026, 11:21 AM IST
India kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 journey with a dramatic win at Wankhede. After crashing to 77/6, Suryakumar Yadav turns saviour, smashing a stunning unbeaten 84 to pull India to safety. USA fight hard with the ball and bat, but India’s bowlers hold their nerve to seal a 29-run victory.From early shocks to a one-man show and clutch bowling — this match had it all.Watch full highlights, key moments and match-changing performances right here!

