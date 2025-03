Chennai Super Kings had a season of highs and lows in IPL 2024 under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite finishing with 14 points, they failed to qualify for the playoffs due to net run rate, only the third time in CSK history. Gaikwad led from the front, while Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande made key contributions. But what cost CSK their playoff spot? And how did MS Dhoni’s limited appearances impact the team? Watch!