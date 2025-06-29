Israel vs Trump: Netanyahu Trial Sparks Backlash | ‘We’ll Handle Our Own Business!’
Israel sharply rejected Donald Trump’s call to suspend Prime Minister Netanyahu’s corruption trial. Speaking after recent tensions, Israeli officials said, 'We can take care of our own business, slamming Trump’s interference. Trump had criticized Israel’s legal system on Truth Social, urging support for Netanyahu. However, the Israeli public, judiciary, and even political opponents defended judicial independence. The comments have reignited debate over U.S. influence on Israeli politics and the ongoing corruption trial.
