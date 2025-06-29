MalayalamNewsableKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

Germany, Israel Unite After Iran Missile Strike | Global Outcry Over Bat Yam Attack

Heena Sharma | Updated : Jun 29 2025, 08:02 PM
Share this Video

German Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Israeli FM Gideon Saar visited Bat Yam, where Iranian missiles killed 9 civilians on June 15. The visit follows Iran’s retaliation to Israel’s 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting its nuclear program. Dobrindt condemned the attack and pledged unwavering support for Israel. Saar urged global action, especially after Iran blocked IAEA inspections. As tensions spiral, the US joined in with 'Operation Midnight Hammer', bombing Iran’s key nuke sites. Iran then struck US bases in Syria, Qatar, and Iraq.

Related Video

Israel vs Trump: Netanyahu Trial Sparks Backlash | ‘We’ll Handle Our Own Business!’
Now Playing
Israel vs Trump: Netanyahu Trial Sparks Backlash | ‘We’ll Handle Our Own Business!’
Germany, Israel Unite After Iran Missile Strike | Global Outcry Over Bat Yam Attack
Now Playing
Germany, Israel Unite After Iran Missile Strike | Global Outcry Over Bat Yam Attack
13 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in North Waziristan Suicide Blast; Pak Blames India, Delhi Rejects
Now Playing
13 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in North Waziristan Suicide Blast; Pak Blames India, Delhi Rejects
Jeff Bezos & Lauren's Venice Gala Send-Off Fir Final Wedding Bash
Now Playing
Jeff Bezos & Lauren's Venice Gala Send-Off Fir Final Wedding Bash
SCO Falling Apart? Jaishankar, Rajnath EXPOSE Deep Cracks in China-Led Bloc | Explainer
Now Playing
SCO Falling Apart? Jaishankar, Rajnath EXPOSE Deep Cracks in China-Led Bloc | Explainer
India REFUSES to Sign SCO Declaration Over Pahelgam Terror Attack Omission
Now Playing
India REFUSES to Sign SCO Declaration Over Pahelgam Terror Attack Omission
'Namaskar from Space!' Indian Astronaut Subhanshu's FIRST Message | Axiom Mission 4
Now Playing
'Namaskar from Space!' Indian Astronaut Subhanshu's FIRST Message | Axiom Mission 4
Trump Asks BBC Reporter: ‘Is Your Husband a Soldier?’ | Ukraine War Moment Goes Viral
Now Playing
Trump Asks BBC Reporter: ‘Is Your Husband a Soldier?’ | Ukraine War Moment Goes Viral
Trump Defends Netanyahu, Demands End to ‘Ridiculous’ Trial
Now Playing
Trump Defends Netanyahu, Demands End to ‘Ridiculous’ Trial
Kerala Crops Aboard Axiom-4: Sowing the Seeds of Space Farming's Future?
Now Playing
Kerala Crops Aboard Axiom-4: Sowing the Seeds of Space Farming's Future?

Entertainment

Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
05:08
Now Playing
Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
03:03
Now Playing
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy
03:43
Now Playing
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy
Atul Kulkarni's Powerful Message in Pahalgam | J&K Tourism
07:43
Now Playing
Atul Kulkarni's Powerful Message in Pahalgam | J&K Tourism

News

Israel vs Trump: Netanyahu Trial Sparks Backlash | ‘We’ll Handle Our Own Business!’
03:32
Now Playing
Israel vs Trump: Netanyahu Trial Sparks Backlash | ‘We’ll Handle Our Own Business!’
Germany, Israel Unite After Iran Missile Strike | Global Outcry Over Bat Yam Attack
04:40
Now Playing
Germany, Israel Unite After Iran Missile Strike | Global Outcry Over Bat Yam Attack
Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi Praises Football Fever in Assam's Bodoland
03:43
Now Playing
Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi Praises Football Fever in Assam's Bodoland

Sports

One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
04:27
Now Playing
Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
03:40
Now Playing
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final
03:50
Now Playing
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?