Germany, Israel Unite After Iran Missile Strike | Global Outcry Over Bat Yam Attack

German Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Israeli FM Gideon Saar visited Bat Yam, where Iranian missiles killed 9 civilians on June 15. The visit follows Iran’s retaliation to Israel’s 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting its nuclear program. Dobrindt condemned the attack and pledged unwavering support for Israel. Saar urged global action, especially after Iran blocked IAEA inspections. As tensions spiral, the US joined in with 'Operation Midnight Hammer', bombing Iran’s key nuke sites. Iran then struck US bases in Syria, Qatar, and Iraq.