When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

The elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru received a Christmas delight, courtesy of Manipal Hospitals who meticulously chose gifts and delivered the goodies to some senior citizens. Watch Santa and his Elves spread Christmas cheer.