North East Pulse | Mizoram's FIRST Train Ride: Bairabi to Sairang Unveils Scenic Journey
Mizoram’s first-ever railway line from Bairabi to Sairang is finally complete after 18 years. Covering 51.38 km, the route offers breathtaking views with 31% tunnels, 21% bridges, and 44% mountain cuts. Sairang will become Mizoram’s first railway station, offering a scenic and sustainable alternative to air travel. A national priority project, it now opens the state to easier, greener connectivity.
Related Video
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing