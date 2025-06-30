MalayalamNewsableKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

North East Pulse | Mizoram's FIRST Train Ride: Bairabi to Sairang Unveils Scenic Journey

Heena Sharma | Updated : Jun 30 2025, 02:00 PM
Mizoram’s first-ever railway line from Bairabi to Sairang is finally complete after 18 years. Covering 51.38 km, the route offers breathtaking views with 31% tunnels, 21% bridges, and 44% mountain cuts. Sairang will become Mizoram’s first railway station, offering a scenic and sustainable alternative to air travel. A national priority project, it now opens the state to easier, greener connectivity.

