Zohran Mamdani a headache for US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump is sounding the alarm over Zohran Mamdani, the self-claimed Democratic socialist who just stunned New York City by winning the Democratic mayoral primary. At just 33, Mamdani is poised to become NYC’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor, running on a bold platform of free public transit, universal childcare, rent freezes, and higher taxes for the wealthy. Trump has labeled Mamdani a 'communist' and warned that his victory would spell disaster for the city. Why has this candidate become a national headache for the US President?