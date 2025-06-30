It’s Huge! Canada Hosts National Security Meet to Fight Extremism
A major National Security Conference was held in Canada on June 29, hosted by the Canada India Foundation and TAFSIK under the theme 'United Against Extremism.' Experts from across the country gathered to tackle rising threats from extremist ideologies and foreign interference. The event stressed urgent, united action to protect Canada's domestic peace and national interests.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing