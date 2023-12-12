Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

Another Bengaluru road collapse near Ulsoor Lake raises infrastructure concerns. A white-topped road, part of a 30-year guarantee initiative, caves in, causing an 8-meter deep pothole. Traffic diversions and barricades follow, highlighting challenges in BBMP's workmanship. Criticism mounts over quality amid the ₹10 crore per km investment.

A substantial road collapse near Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru has raised concerns about the city's infrastructure yet again. The incident involving a white-topped road resulted in a concrete pothole, nearly four feet deep, posing a potential hazard to motorists.

The collapse occurred along D Bhaskaran Road, causing a significant traffic disruption. The incident, which happened around 8 PM last night, has forced authorities to divert traffic and enforce barricades around the affected area. This road, previously repaired just a year ago, has now faced a major setback, leaving the stretch heavily damaged and posing challenges for commuters navigating through this part of the city.



Spotlight on civic apathy in Bengaluru, white-topped road caves in at a busy stretch in the I-T capital



Local reports suggest that the road's unexpected collapse has caused inconvenience to drivers, and the authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage. The collapse has left a gaping hole in the middle of the road, resulting in an unexpected obstacle for commuters and highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Bengaluru's infrastructure.

As a precautionary measure, the police have diverted traffic and placed barricades around the affected area to prevent any untoward incidents until the necessary repair work is carried out.