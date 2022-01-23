ISL 2021-22: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - Juan Ferrando

Game 69 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will see ATK Mohaun Bagan (ATKMB) face off against Odisha FC (OFC) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday. ATKMB has missed out on quite some matches due to COVID outbreaks. Meanwhile, club head coach Juan Ferrando has warned against the Coronavirus.

Ferrando stated that he is worried about his players since it affects their health and performance, increasing the risk of injuries. Although ATKMB is lagging in terms of matches played, he feels that it is not an advantage for his side because he does not have the complete squad available. However, he expressed his confidence in the team he has in hand.

“All games are important. Now our focus is on Odisha FC and then SC East Bengal. My point of view is that it’s my first time in the big derby. It’s a pleasure to be in this game and play against SC East Bengal because I know these days in quarantine I read a lot about the history of the World Cup, I read a lot about football in Kolkata, and I think it’s it’s a pleasure to be in these games. I’m so upset because it’s not possible in Kolkata because of the fans’ feelings. But, in the end, it 100% is a pleasure to be in this game,” Ferrando concluded. Watch his entire press conference above.