  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    Jan 23, 2022, 3:02 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a hard-fought contest between former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 68 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday. CFC managed to edge past with a 2-1 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw an attacking start, with 12 attempts registered, while a couple of saves came from NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. In the 34th minute, Laldanmawia Ralte gave NEUFC the lead, thanks to Patrick Flottmann's corner assist. Four more attempts were made, including a save from CFC keeper Debjit Majumder, while NEUFC's Provat Lakra hit the bar, as it led 1-0 at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65) - SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    The subsequent half saw a couple of initial scoring chances created by NEUFC before Ariel Borysiuk scored the equaliser in the 51st after Rahim Ali came up with the assist. Vladimir Koman put CFC in the lead from a free-kick six minutes later. It was followed by 21 more intense attacks, with Majumder pulling off four crucial saves, while NEUFC's Patrick Flottmann headed to the bar again, as CFC was lucky to walk away with the three points, rising to the third spot.

    Recent Videos

    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon
    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?
    Video Icon
    Coronavirus

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir
    Video Icon
    Defence

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day