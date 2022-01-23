ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

It was a hard-fought contest between former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 68 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday. CFC managed to edge past with a 2-1 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw an attacking start, with 12 attempts registered, while a couple of saves came from NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. In the 34th minute, Laldanmawia Ralte gave NEUFC the lead, thanks to Patrick Flottmann's corner assist. Four more attempts were made, including a save from CFC keeper Debjit Majumder, while NEUFC's Provat Lakra hit the bar, as it led 1-0 at half-time.

The subsequent half saw a couple of initial scoring chances created by NEUFC before Ariel Borysiuk scored the equaliser in the 51st after Rahim Ali came up with the assist. Vladimir Koman put CFC in the lead from a free-kick six minutes later. It was followed by 21 more intense attacks, with Majumder pulling off four crucial saves, while NEUFC's Patrick Flottmann headed to the bar again, as CFC was lucky to walk away with the three points, rising to the third spot.