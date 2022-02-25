ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

It turned out to be an intense match between Odisha FC (OFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 100 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday, both teams had to settle for a competitive 1-1 draw. In the meantime, OFC head coach Kino Garcia confessed that it was indeed a tough encounter.

Following the draw, Garcia gauged that OFC had several scoring chances against ATKMB but squandered it all. Overall, he was satisfied with the performance of his boys and how they gave everything on the ground. He prepares to take Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the season's final game and take all three points to finish on a high.

"We prepare every match the same interest and with the same work. We try to work with better ideas and plans sometimes, they work, and sometimes they don't. I think that today the plan worked. If you remember, against Chennaiyin FC, we have also had bad luck in having many chances and then receiving the draw. Against FC Goa, the same. So, I think that football owes one to us because the team deserves to be higher in the league. Thinking in some matches that we did not get the three points because of small details and against ATK Mohun Bagan, we knew their power, but we knew how to close the spaces. But, as you know, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I think that today the team was good," concluded Garcia during the post-match presser.