Jammu & Kashmir Statehood | Omar to PM Modi: ‘Full Statehood Soon’ | Chenab Bridge Event
During the grand inauguration of Chenab and Anji Khad rail bridges, J&K CM Omar Abdullah addressed PM Modi, stressing the need for restoring Jammu & Kashmir’s full statehood. 'My heart says very soon,' he told the audience, keeping the statehood debate alive. The event also marked new milestones in J&K’s rail connectivity with the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat flagged off.
