Chalo LoC: Kerala to Kashmir Bike Rally Unites India Against Terrorism | 100 Riders, 3600 KM Journey

Witness the epic ‘Chalo LoC’ bike rally as over 100 passionate riders journey from Kalady, Kerala to Kashmir’s Line of Control! Sparked by the recent Pahalgam terror attack, this youth-led, non-political movement is a peaceful yet powerful response—showcasing national unity, resilience, and the spirit of democracy. Covering 3,600 kilometers on Royal Enfield bikes, the rally features riders from all walks of life, including women and youth, coming together to send a message: India stands strong against terrorism.