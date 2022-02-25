Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Feb 25, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Game 100 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) have a tough time against Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday, both teams settled for a hard-fought 1-1, as ATKMB missed out on the top spot. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw a couple of initial attacks from ATKMB before OFC gained the opening lead in the fifth minute, with Redeem Tlang scoring the opener through Jerry Mawihmingthanga's cross assist. However, the next minute, ATKMB earned a penalty after Sahil Panwar fouled Hugo Boumous, with Joni Kauko scoring the equaliser from the spot-kick. There were 13 more attempts made, including an OFC penalty being saved by ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, while he also made a couple of saves later in the half, as it was 1-1 at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 99): HFC SEALS SEMIS BERTH WITH 2-1 TRIUMPH OVER KBFC

    The following half saw 18 more efforts coming in. While Amrinder pulled off another save, OFC's Liridon Krasniqi hit the bar. Also, three minutes into the added time, Roy Krishna was sent off for a harsh challenge. However, OFC failed to capitalise, ending 1-1 full-time.

    Recent Videos

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm
    India News

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2
    World News

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw
    India News

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine