ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

Game 100 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) have a tough time against Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday, both teams settled for a hard-fought 1-1, as ATKMB missed out on the top spot. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw a couple of initial attacks from ATKMB before OFC gained the opening lead in the fifth minute, with Redeem Tlang scoring the opener through Jerry Mawihmingthanga's cross assist. However, the next minute, ATKMB earned a penalty after Sahil Panwar fouled Hugo Boumous, with Joni Kauko scoring the equaliser from the spot-kick. There were 13 more attempts made, including an OFC penalty being saved by ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, while he also made a couple of saves later in the half, as it was 1-1 at half-time.

The following half saw 18 more efforts coming in. While Amrinder pulled off another save, OFC's Liridon Krasniqi hit the bar. Also, three minutes into the added time, Roy Krishna was sent off for a harsh challenge. However, OFC failed to capitalise, ending 1-1 full-time.