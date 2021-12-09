  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Dec 9, 2021, 10:58 AM IST

    It could be another thrilling contest on the cards. Defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will be taking on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday. Ahead of the clash, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham has warned that his side will continue its attacking brand of play of late.

    Despite sitting at the top of the table, Buckingham is not concerned, as he considers the past matches of no value. He aims at taking one game at a time, and while he might choose to give new players a chance, he affirms that the boys will not change their attacking style of play. Also, he termed JFC as an unpredictable side, applauding its manager Owen Coyle and his remarkable career.

    “It’s a good start. For me, it was about making a good start which we did against Goa, and then, it’s about trying to get better in every game. I think we have started to show real signs of doing that right from game one to game four, and it’s going to be so important we do that in the next game,” he said during MCFC's post-match press conference that you can watch above.

