Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash Kills 19 in Dhaka School Tragedy, Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes
A devastating tragedy unfolded in Dhaka as a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crashed into Milestone School and College, killing at least 19 people, including students and the pilot, and injuring over 160 others. Eyewitnesses described horrific scenes of fire, smoke, and chaos as the jet slammed into the campus during class hours, igniting a major blaze and sending rescue teams scrambling to save lives.
