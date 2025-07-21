Kerala's Former CM V.S. Achuthanandan Passes Away at 101 | Asianet News English

Legendary CPI(M) leader and Kerala’s former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan has passed away at the age of 101. Fondly called ‘VS’, he steered Kerala’s political landscape for decades and was a powerful crusader for the underprivileged. From humble beginnings as a coir worker to becoming a true mass leader, Achuthanandan’s life was one of relentless struggle and service. Admitted to hospital after a cardiac arrest in June, VS breathed his last in Thiruvananthapuram, leaving an indelible legacy.