How Long Can Syria's Sweida Ceasefire Hold? Israel on High Alert Amid Border Tensions
Israeli forces are on maximum alert along the Syria border as violence in Syria’s Sweida region threatens to spiral out of control. Despite a recently declared ceasefire, deadly clashes have continued between Druze militias, Bedouin tribes, and government forces, with more than 900 casualties reported since last week. Israel has responded by reinforcing border patrols, closely monitoring developments, and briefly allowing Syrian security access to Sweida.
