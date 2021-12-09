  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Dec 9, 2021, 9:48 AM IST

    It was a thrilling clash in the 2021-22 Indian Super League. Game 22 saw Hyderabad FC (HFC) take on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. It was more misery for BFC, as HFC edged past with a 1-0 win, thanks to the lone strike from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

    In the first half, it all started with the opening attack from HFC before Ogbeche fired HFC into the lead in the sixth minute following an assist from Akash Mishra. It eventually turned out to be the winner as well. Five more attempts were made, but to no avail, as HFC led at the half-time whistle.

    In the subsequent half, there were 18 efforts made. However, none were to any avail. Also, BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was severely tested, as he sprung into the action on three occasions to deny HFC, as the latter was indeed the better team throughout the game. Eventually, HFC walked away with the three points. While HFC has risen to the third spot, BFC falls to ninth. Catch all the match highlights above.

