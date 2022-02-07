ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram's strike sinks Chennaiyin FC

Defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) produced composed gameplay. It pipped former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 1-0 in Game 83 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday. Both teams stay in semis contention. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 13 attacks being registered, including four saves from CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder. However, none of the shots could find the back of the net, as it ended goalless at half-time. The second half saw eight initial attempts before Vikram Singh gave MCFC the lead in the 84th, Bradden Inman's cross assist.

It was followed by a couple of more efforts from CFC, but to no avail, as Vikram's sole goal turned out to be the winner for MCFC. While the defender rises to the fifth spot, CFC drops to the sixth. Both teams stay in contention for the top-four and a semis spot. MCFC faces Odisha FC (OFC) on Sunday, while CFC takes on FC Goa (FCG) on Wednesday.