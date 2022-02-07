  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram's strike sinks Chennaiyin FC

    Feb 7, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) produced composed gameplay. It pipped former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 1-0 in Game 83 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday. Both teams stay in semis contention. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw 13 attacks being registered, including four saves from CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder. However, none of the shots could find the back of the net, as it ended goalless at half-time. The second half saw eight initial attempts before Vikram Singh gave MCFC the lead in the 84th, Bradden Inman's cross assist.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    It was followed by a couple of more efforts from CFC, but to no avail, as Vikram's sole goal turned out to be the winner for MCFC. While the defender rises to the fifth spot, CFC drops to the sixth. Both teams stay in contention for the top-four and a semis spot. MCFC faces Odisha FC (OFC) on Sunday, while CFC takes on FC Goa (FCG) on Wednesday.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Must See

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar