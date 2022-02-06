ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

It turned out to be a grateful outing for former champion Bengaluru FC (FC). On Saturday, it defeated Jamshedpur FC (JFC) 3-1 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). BFC stays in contention for semis with this win, rising to the third spot. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The first attack of the match came in the opening minute, as Daniel Chima Chukwu gave JFC the lead in a solo exertion. It was followed by 12 more attempts, including a save from JFC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP, as JFC maintained its lead at half-time. It was followed by an attack each in the second half before Sunil Chhetri scored the equaliser in the 54th after Bruno Ramires's assist.

Cleiton Silva's header gave BFC the lead seven minutes later, thanks to Roshan Singh's cross assist from the corner. Eight more scoring chances were created, including a save from BFC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. However, in the 94th, Silva scored his brace to fire in the winner in another lone step. JFC came up with a couple of more attempts thereon, including a save from Sandhu, as BFC comfortably walked away with the three points at the full-time whistle.