ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will witness Game 19 between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Odisha FC (OFC) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. The match will be vital for KBFC, as it would eye its maiden win of the tournament this season while it is winless against OFC to date.

Ahead of the game, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has asserted that his side will have to balance its attack and defence to stand a chance of getting past an unpredictable OFC. He also applauded the quality squad OFC possesses, while he feels that some of the players are of national calibre. He thinks that his boys must look to convert every chance it creates, besides making decisions quickly.

“Of course, there is a preparation in place, not only set-pieces but every other aspect. We played against Odisha in the pre-season friendlies. We know they have some qualities. As a team, you have to be prepared to face those set-pieces, so it is not only that we’re going to do, but it is one of the aspects we’re preparing for. Every game, we have to prepare our best against any opponent,” he said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.