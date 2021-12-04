ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless (WATCH)

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) continues its ride, as Game 16 saw former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday. It happened to be a goalless draw, as both sides played some exorbitant football. Catch the match highlights above.

The first half was exciting and eventful, with a total of 17 attacks being attempted while the respective goalkeepers denied a number of them. None failed to find the back of the net, as it was all locked at half-time. The second half saw was even attacking, with 20 attempts being made, as this time, more than the keepers, the defenders sprung into action and blocked a number of them.

Nevertheless, CFC was marginally better in terms of attacks, as both sides settled for a point each in a deserving fashion. “A clean sheet, a point is always a positive result. We still want the first win. We are not happy without wins out of the four games. The next game is our chance to win, and we are playing against a team that is also struggling. They are a good team, but we have our chances against them. We have three-four days to recover. I think the win is coming,” said SCEB skipper Tomislav Mrcela after the game.