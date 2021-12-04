  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless (WATCH)

    Dec 4, 2021, 11:19 AM IST

    The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) continues its ride, as Game 16 saw former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday. It happened to be a goalless draw, as both sides played some exorbitant football. Catch the match highlights above.

    The first half was exciting and eventful, with a total of 17 attacks being attempted while the respective goalkeepers denied a number of them. None failed to find the back of the net, as it was all locked at half-time. The second half saw was even attacking, with 20 attempts being made, as this time, more than the keepers, the defenders sprung into action and blocked a number of them.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15) - JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1

    Nevertheless, CFC was marginally better in terms of attacks, as both sides settled for a point each in a deserving fashion. “A clean sheet, a point is always a positive result. We still want the first win. We are not happy without wins out of the four games. The next game is our chance to win, and we are playing against a team that is also struggling. They are a good team, but we have our chances against them. We have three-four days to recover. I think the win is coming,” said SCEB skipper Tomislav Mrcela after the game.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Must See

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated