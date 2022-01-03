  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Jan 3, 2022, 3:06 PM IST
    Game 46 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 turned out to be fierce. Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) played FC Goa (FCG) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. Both teams had to settle for a fierce 2-2 draw. You can watch the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw four initial attacks before Jeakson Singh gave KBFC the lead in the ninth minute via an Adrián Luna corner assist. It was followed by an attempt from Goa before Luna doubled the lead through Álvaro Vázquez's assist in the 19th. A couple more efforts came in, including a save from KBFC goalkeeper Prabhusukhan Singh Gill.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22 - Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    However, Jorge Ortíz pulled one back in the 23rd, thanks to Saviour Gama's assist. Four more attacks ensued that saw a couple of more saves from Gill, while Edu Bedia equalised in the 37th in a solo effort from a complex range. It turned out to be the final attack of the half, as it was 2-2 at half-time.

    The second half saw a total of 16 attempts, including a couple of saves from Gill again, while Bedia nearly scored the winner for Goa, as his shot hit the bar in the 86th. Nevertheless, both teams settled for a point with no further goals. While KBFC stays third, Goa remains at ninth.

