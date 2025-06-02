Manipur | Imphal Floods: Drone Footage Shows Homes, Streets Submerged After Torrential Rain
Imphal floods triggered chaos on June 1 as heavy rain left roads, homes, and shops submerged. Aerial visuals revealed widespread waterlogging and overwhelmed drainage systems. Locals struggled through knee-deep water. The IMD forecasts more rain in Manipur and the Northeast over the next week, raising flood concerns across the region.
