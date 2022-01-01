  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    SC East Bengal remains winless in the 2021-22 ISL so far. Mario Rivera has joined the club as the new manager. He is replacing Jose Manuel Diaz.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bambolim, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
    SC East Bengal (SCEB) has not proved its mettle in the Indian Super League (ISL). In the 2021-22 season so far, it stays winless. While having debuted last season, it had finished ninth. Owing to its recent winless run, it sacked head coach Jose Manuel Diaz and has been replaced by Mario Rivera.

    Notably, Rivera has worked with East Bengal before. It was a couple of seasons back, in the I-League, where he had helped the side finish second in a matter of just seven games. He also worked alongside former club coach Alejandro Menéndez during the 2018-19 season before taking over the reins. He happens to be a UEFA Pro Licence holder.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44) - Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    "We are happy to appoint him as our head coach. Mario has been part of East Bengal previously, and his experience in Indian football will be beneficial to the team for the rest of the season," Col. Shivaji Samaddar (SCEB CEO) told the club after roping in Rivera as the new club manager.

    Currently, Rivera will be undergoing a rigid quarantine as per ISL's COVID norms and regulations. Until then, interim head coach Renedy Singh will be handling the duties. SCEB plays Bengaluru FC (BFC) in its next game at the GAM Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
