    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Jan 31, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
    Game 76 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 was competitive, as Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to former champion Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. As a result, KBFC's ten-game undefeated streak has been snapped. Meanwhile, club head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has expressed his happiness for his boys despite the defeat.

    After the loss, Vukomanovic stated that there are days when not everything gets according to the plan, thus ending on the losing side. However, he commended KBFC for playing some great football over the last couple of weeks. He lauded his boys' commitment, competitiveness, passion and desperateness to win, besides backing them to stay positive despite this loss.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 76): NAOREM ROSHAN SINGH HELPS KERALA BLASTERS PIP BENGALURU FC 1-0

    "It makes me happy. Again, we are doing a good job compared with the previous periods and the previous year. They know that they're working so hard, and we have to continue doing so. So, it makes me happy when they see all these things. We have great energy. We have a great atmosphere," Vukomanovic concluded while speaking during the post-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.

