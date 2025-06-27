Jagannath Runs Universe from Puri!': Sambit Patra on Rath Yatra's Divine Legacy
As the grand Rath Yatra begins in Puri, BJP MP Sambit Patra says, 'Lord Jagannath runs the universe from here.' He described the divine tradition where the Lord, after recovering from illness post Snan Purnima, steps out for darshan en route to Gundicha Temple. Faith meets festivity in Odisha!
