Rath Yatra 2025 Kicks Off in Puri with Grand Fervour | Divine Journey Begins!

Odisha's Puri transforms into a sea of devotion as the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra begins on June 27. Drenched in colour and chants, devotees are all set to dance, sing, and pull the grand chariots to the Gundicha Temple. The divine siblings will stay there for a week before returning in the ‘Bahuda Yatra’. It’s not just a festival, it’s pure spiritual euphoria!