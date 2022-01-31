  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Jan 31, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    It was an intense match between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 76 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday, Naorem Roshan Singh's sole strike got the job done for BFC. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    Twenty attempts were registered in the opening half, while BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came up with a couple of vital saves. Nevertheless, none of the efforts was promising enough to find the back of the net, as it was goalless at half-time. The following half saw an attack from each, with KBFC keeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill saving a scoring chance from BFC.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 75): KIYAN NASSIRI'S HAT-TRICK POWERS ATK MOHUN BAGAN PAST SC EAST BENGAL

    However, in the 55th minute, Roshan converted successfully from a set-piece, thanks to his classy left-footed strike as the ball travelled to the top left corner inside the goal to hand BFC the eventual winner. Fifteen more scoring chances were created thereon, with five saves being made, as three came from Gurpreet. Nonetheless, BFC successfully walked away with the three points, as it rose to fourth place, while KBFC remained at third, ending its ten-game unbeaten streak.

