    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Jan 12, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
    SC East Bengal (SCEB) could not find a way to win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. On Tuesday, Game 57, it succumbed to another 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). It was Ishan Pandita's lone goal that got the job done. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    There were 13 attacks in the opening half, but to no avail, as none of the shots was promising enough to find the back of the net, with most being out of target. The second half saw eight attempts until the 84th minute. While JFC's Jordan Murray's header hit the bar in the 51st, there were four saves, with SCEB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya pulling off three of them.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56) - Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    In the 87th, Pandita headed the winner in for JFC, following a corner cross assist from Greg Stewart. Three more efforts followed, including another save from Bhattacharya. Nevertheless, SCEB could hardly take any promising chances on target. While JFC rises to the top of the table, SCEB stays at rock bottom, winless so far this season.

