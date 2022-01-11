  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Jan 11, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
    Things do not seem to be going right for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC). It succumbed to a complete 0-3 defeat to former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 56 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday. You can see all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw three opening attacks, including a couple of saves from BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Danish Bhat put BFC ahead in a solo measure in the seventh minute. After three more attempts, Prince Ibara doubled the lead in the 22nd, thanks to Roshan Singh's cross assist.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55) - Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Nine more efforts were made thereon, including a couple of saves, this time from MCFC keeper Phurba Lachenpa. However, right at the stroke of half-time, Ibara tripled the lead after Roshan's another cross assist from the corner. The second half saw a total of 18 scoring chances being created.

    While there were a couple of saves each from both the keepers, MCFC's Lalengmawia Ralte failed to pull one back after hotting the post in the 65th. As a result of this win, BFC has risen to the seventh spot, while MCFC stays in the second spot.

