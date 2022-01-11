ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

Things do not seem to be going right for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC). It succumbed to a complete 0-3 defeat to former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 56 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday. You can see all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw three opening attacks, including a couple of saves from BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Danish Bhat put BFC ahead in a solo measure in the seventh minute. After three more attempts, Prince Ibara doubled the lead in the 22nd, thanks to Roshan Singh's cross assist.

Nine more efforts were made thereon, including a couple of saves, this time from MCFC keeper Phurba Lachenpa. However, right at the stroke of half-time, Ibara tripled the lead after Roshan's another cross assist from the corner. The second half saw a total of 18 scoring chances being created.

While there were a couple of saves each from both the keepers, MCFC's Lalengmawia Ralte failed to pull one back after hotting the post in the 65th. As a result of this win, BFC has risen to the seventh spot, while MCFC stays in the second spot.