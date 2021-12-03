  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Dec 3, 2021, 3:03 PM IST

    It was a thrilling and competitive Game 15 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the JMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Thursday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Greg Stewart (41) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (57) being the goal-scorers.

    While JFC stays fifth in the table, HFC is placed sixth. After eight opening attacks in the first half, it was in the 40th minute when Stewart pounded in an assist from Ricky Lallawmawma with his right foot from the left flank of the box to the top right. There were no further attacks in the half, as JFC maintained its lead at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14) - Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1

    There were a couple of attempts from JFC in the second half until the 51st minute. A couple of minutes later, Ogbeche fired in the equaliser with the right foot to the centre from just outside the box, while Joao Victor came up with the assist. Five more attempts were made thereon, but to no avail, as both sides were contained with a point each. Watch the match highlights above.

