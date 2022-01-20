ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

Game 65 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw FC Goa (FCG) go up against SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. SCEB came up with a narrow 2-1 win, while it turned out to be its maiden win of the season. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening attack of the game came from Goa in the first minute before Naorem Singh put SCEB ahead in the eighth through a solo measure. Six more attempts were followed, including a save from SCEB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya before Alberto Noguera drew the equaliser in the 36th following a through-ball assist from Jorge Ortíz. Goa pulled off another effort before Naorem restores SCEB's lead in the 41st.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64) - Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

Three more scoring chances were created as SCEB maintained its lead at half-time. The subsequent half was a bit more composed, with 12 attacks being made, including two more saves from Bhattacharya. However, none of the attempts could find the back of the net, as SCEB defended well to walk away with the first three points of the season. But, it could be too late for SCEB.