    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Jan 20, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
    Game 65 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw FC Goa (FCG) go up against SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. SCEB came up with a narrow 2-1 win, while it turned out to be its maiden win of the season. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening attack of the game came from Goa in the first minute before Naorem Singh put SCEB ahead in the eighth through a solo measure. Six more attempts were followed, including a save from SCEB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya before Alberto Noguera drew the equaliser in the 36th following a through-ball assist from Jorge Ortíz. Goa pulled off another effort before Naorem restores SCEB's lead in the 41st.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64) - Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Three more scoring chances were created as SCEB maintained its lead at half-time. The subsequent half was a bit more composed, with 12 attacks being made, including two more saves from Bhattacharya. However, none of the attempts could find the back of the net, as SCEB defended well to walk away with the first three points of the season. But, it could be too late for SCEB.

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

