    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Dec 2, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

    It was a sheer annihilation for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), as it was drubbed 1-5 by defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Game 14 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday. With this loss, ATKMB slumps to the fourth spot, while MCFC has risen to the top.

    While this win is sure to boost the champion’s morale, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham has clarified that his boys would not get carried away with this result, as there is still a long road ahead, and a lot could change during this time. However, he applauded his side for utilising the key moments and converting them into goal-scoring opportunities, thus making a difference in the game.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14) - Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1

    “I said I wanted us to continue getting better. In the first game, we played very well and got the score that we deserved. In the second game, I thought we played well as well, but we didn’t take our chances in those key moments. So, for tonight, for me, it was about getting better, and that’s what we have wanted to do every game. We took our chances in key moments, and I felt we stood to show glimpses of our plans on a more consistent basis,” he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

