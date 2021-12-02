ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

On Wednesday, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw its Game 14 being conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. It was a top clash between 2020-21 runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC), as the latter routed the former 5-1 in an utter one-sided encounter.

Vikram Singh put MCFC in the lead just three minutes into the first half with the opening attack of the game. After five more attempts, Vikram doubled the lead 21 minutes later, while five more shots followed, with Igor Angulo tripling the lead at 37th. The first half ended with a couple of more attacks from ATKMB, as MCFC led 3-0 at half-time.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13) - Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4

In the second half, ATKMB's Deepak Tangri was handed a red card for violent conduct in the 45th. Mourtada Fall headed in the fourth a minute later following his send-off, while at 51st, Bipin Singh put in the fifth, with ATKMB looking morally dejected. After three more attempts, David Williams pulled one back for ATKMB.

However, it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation for the Mariners. Nine more attacks ensued as ATKMB went for an all-out attack. Nevertheless, it was too late to breach the formidable Mumbai defence, as MCFC walked away with the deserving three points at the end of the full-time whistle, with the score reading 5-1. Catch the match highlights above.