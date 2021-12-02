  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Dec 2, 2021, 10:40 AM IST

    On Wednesday, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw its Game 14 being conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. It was a top clash between 2020-21 runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC), as the latter routed the former 5-1 in an utter one-sided encounter.

    Vikram Singh put MCFC in the lead just three minutes into the first half with the opening attack of the game. After five more attempts, Vikram doubled the lead 21 minutes later, while five more shots followed, with Igor Angulo tripling the lead at 37th. The first half ended with a couple of more attacks from ATKMB, as MCFC led 3-0 at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13) - Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4

    In the second half, ATKMB's Deepak Tangri was handed a red card for violent conduct in the 45th. Mourtada Fall headed in the fourth a minute later following his send-off, while at 51st, Bipin Singh put in the fifth, with ATKMB looking morally dejected. After three more attempts, David Williams pulled one back for ATKMB.

    However, it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation for the Mariners. Nine more attacks ensued as ATKMB went for an all-out attack. Nevertheless, it was too late to breach the formidable Mumbai defence, as MCFC walked away with the deserving three points at the end of the full-time whistle, with the score reading 5-1. Catch the match highlights above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Must See

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Bengaluru residents shame BBMP by conducting Ganapati 'havan' on big pothole, video goes viral-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Bengaluru residents shame BBMP by conducting Ganapati 'havan' on big pothole, video goes viral