Trump vs Apple: 25% Tariff Threat on India-Made iPhones | Manufacturing War Heats Up

President Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Apple CEO Tim Cook: manufacture iPhones in America or face a 25% tariff on devices made overseas, particularly targeting production in India. In this video, we break down the brewing trade conflict, Apple's $22 billion manufacturing investment in India, and what this means for consumers, global tech supply chains, and US-India trade relations. Analysts predict US-made iPhones could cost up to $3,500 - more than triple the current price.