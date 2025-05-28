Trump vs Apple: 25% Tariff Threat on India-Made iPhones | Manufacturing War Heats Up
President Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Apple CEO Tim Cook: manufacture iPhones in America or face a 25% tariff on devices made overseas, particularly targeting production in India. In this video, we break down the brewing trade conflict, Apple's $22 billion manufacturing investment in India, and what this means for consumers, global tech supply chains, and US-India trade relations. Analysts predict US-made iPhones could cost up to $3,500 - more than triple the current price.
Related Video
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing